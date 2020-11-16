Moderna says its coronavirus vaccine is 94.5% effective. What we know

Drugmaker Moderna on Monday announced early results show its coronavirus vaccine candidate is 94.5% effective at protecting against the highly infectious disease.

The announcement was made a week after drug company Pfizer and its partner BioNTech revealed the results of an “interim analysis” showing their vaccine candidate was more than 90% effective, McClatchy News reported.

So what do we know about Moderna? The Massachusetts-based biotechnology company said it has been searching for months for solutions to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

“Since early January, we have chased this virus with the intent to protect as many people around the world as possible,” Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel said in a news release. “All along, we have known that each day matters. This positive interim analysis from our Phase 3 study has given us the first clinical validation that our vaccine can prevent COVID-19 disease, including severe disease.”

To come up with the early results, researchers analyzed 95 coronavirus cases out of the 30,000 participants in the trial. Ninety of the cases were among study participants who received placebos, results show, while the remaining five cases were among those who had the vaccine candidate. This indicates the vaccine is nearly 95% effective in warding off COVID-19 infection, the company said.

Moderna said it has been collaborating with the U.S. government’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority.

The company plans to submit an Emergency Use Authorization with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, according to the news release. An Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA allows “unapproved medical products” to be used to “diagnose, treat, or prevent serious or life-threatening diseases when certain criteria are met,” according to the FDA. Pfizer said it also intends to do the same for its vaccine candidate.

This is a developing story and will be updated.