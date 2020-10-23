Coronavirus update, Oct. 23: More than 100 new infections reported in Fresno County

Fresno County reported just over 100 new coronavirus cases on Thursday afternoon and nine more people in intensive care, just a day after hospitalizations showed to be increasing slightly.

By Friday morning, 129 patients were hospitalized, 36 of them in need of ICU treatment across the county.

Hospitalizations are an indicator of how the coronavirus may be spreading in communities and offers a glimpse of potential new patterns, according to state and local doctors.

Fresno County has teetered on the edge of the red tier of California’s color-coded Blueprint for a Safer Economy. The red tier allows for limited business operations, but it comes with strict guidelines for counties to meet in terms of keeping the virus count low.

Friday morning, more than 70,300 cases of coronavirus had been recorded in the six-county region of the central San Joaquin Valley, including 1,027 deaths that were reported across the counties since the pandemic’s outbreak.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in California and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Statewide, there have been 880,724 confirmed COVID-19 infections and 17,189 deaths. The state has conducted 17.3 million tests.

On Thursday, California reported one of its highest death tolls in a single day since Sept. 29.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

The Mercury News reported 130 deaths even as cases are not growing at the same high rate. The newspaper reported California is averaging about 6% fewer deaths and about 2.5% fewer cases since the pandemic’s peak earlier this year.

Nationally, The United States has reported more than 8.4 million cases and 223,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data. That’s compared to 41.7 million cases around the world and 1.1 million deaths.

The trend of higher hospitalization is also being seen nationally.

CNN reported Friday morning that “more than 41,000 people were hospitalized across the country, according to the ‘Covid Tracking Project.’”

The news network reported the figure represented the highest level of nationwide hospitalizations since Aug 20.

Reuters also reported that deaths and hospitalizations have accelerated likely from the colder temperature in some parts of the country.

The New York Time’s independent tracking data showed that Thursday saw a record number of infections with more than 75,000 cases announced. The cases were the second-highest total since the pandemic began.

On Thursday night, President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden offered differing views on the COVID-19 outlook. The president, as he did several times this year, said the virus would soon go away. Biden said the country faces a “dark winter” and urged stronger measures.