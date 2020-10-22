Fresno County adds more than 100 COVID-19 infections. How are other counties faring?

The California Department of Public Health on Thursday reported Fresno County added 108 confirmed COVID-19 cases, for a total of 30, 328 infections since the pandemic began.

That represents a 0.4% increase from the previous day, according to the state’s data. The state’s Thursday report uses data from Wednesday.

The state warns the numbers don’t represent a “true day-over-day change.”

The county’s death toll from COVID-19 remained at 430. Fresno County reports coronavirus fatalities on Tuesdays and Fridays.

As of the latest report, Fresno County had a 14-day average positivity rate of 4.5%, compared to a 2.6% statewide, data shows. A total of 129 patients were hospitalized, with 36 of them in intensive care units.

Compared to the previous reporting day, the number of patients in intensive care units increased by nine people, data shows.

Across California, there were an additional 2,940 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the statewide tally to 880,724 infections since the pandemic began. A total of 162 fatalities were added statewide on Thursday for a total of 17,189 deaths in the state since the pandemic’s onset.

Fresno County remains in the red Tier 2 of the state’s color-coded Blueprint for a Safer Economy, allowing more businesses to reopen with restrictions in place.

As of Thursday, Merced County reported an additional 24 cases, pushing its total number of infections to 9,439, according to county data. The county has recorded 154 deaths.

As of Thursday, Madera County reported an additional 17 COVID-19 cases, with 13 of them among the public and four within the Valley State Prison, according to county data. The county reported one new death, pushing its total fatalities due to COVID-19 to 74.

As of Thursday morning, Mariposa County had recorded 78 positive coronavirus cases, according to county data. The county has recorded two deaths related to COVID-19.

As of Thursday, Tulare County had reported a total of 17,425 COVID-19 cases and 284 deaths, according to county data.

As of Thursday, Kings County had reported an additional 16 COVID-19 cases, pushing its total to 8,180 infections, according to county data. The total includes 3,634 infections among inmates at state prisons.

The county has recorded a total of 83 deaths.