Yosemite Chinese Laundry Building in Yosemite’s Wawona helping to tell the stories of America’s Chinese immigrants September 30, 2021 6:00 PM

The stories of Chinese immigrants, who found work building roads, cooking and doing laundry in Yosemite beginning in the mid-1800s, will be honored with the dedication of the Chinese Laundry Building as part of the park's Yosemite History Center.