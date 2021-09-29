Fires

$10,000 worth of gear stolen from Cal Fire, PG&E trucks in Northern California

Firefighting gear was among equipment stolen the night of September 9, 2021, from a Cal Fire truck and PG&E truck parked at the SpringHill Suites hotel in Auburn, California.
Firefighting gear was among equipment stolen the night of September 9, 2021, from a Cal Fire truck and PG&E truck parked at the SpringHill Suites hotel in Auburn, California. Placer County Sheriff's Office

Thousands of dollars worth of equipment was stolen earlier this month from Cal Fire and PG&E trucks parked in Auburn, sheriff’s officials said.

The two trucks were broken into between about 7:30 p.m. Sept. 9 and 3:45 a.m. Sept. 10 at the SpringHill Suites hotel in Auburn, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Wednesday.

“The suspect stole two Mystery Ranch Hot Speed CalFire spec web gear line packs, a Protech ballistic vest and helmet” and various other items, the Sheriff’s Office wrote. No suspect information was available.

The stolen equipment is worth about $10,000, sheriff’s officials said.

Authorities ask anyone with information on the burglaries or stolen equipment to contact the Placer County Sheriff’s Office or to submit an anonymous tip through Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers.

California Wildfires newsletter

We've got you covered with updates on the latest emergencies, your air quality and when the power will get shut off again.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Profile Image of Michael McGough
Michael McGough
Michael McGough anchors The Sacramento Bee’s breaking news reporting team, covering public safety and other local stories. A Sacramento native and lifelong capital resident, he interned at The Bee while attending Sacramento State, where he earned a degree in journalism.
  Comments  
We've dropped the paywall on this article delivering critical public safety information on this developing story. Please consider a digital subscription to The Fresno Bee to support local journalists reporting on the wildfires.
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service