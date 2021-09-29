Video shows cute bear cubs displaced by Dixie Fire enjoying peace at wildlife center

New video shows triplet bear cubs rescued from the Dixie Fire in Northern California arriving at a San Diego wildlife center and getting to know their new temporary home.

They were joined by a male cub rescued from the Plumas National Forest in August with burns on his paws.

The young bears have been receiving care during September at the San Diego Humane Society’s Ramona Wildlife Center.

San Diego Humane Society’s Ramona Wildlife Center is caring for six young bears in total. The four new arrivals joined a pair of siblings rescued from the Three Rivers area, who are seen in the last part of the video.

As of September 29, 2021, the Dixie Fire measured at 963,276 acres and was 94 percent contained.

Meanwhile, officials are trying to reduce conflicts between residents and bears in California, according to The Sacramento Bee. The advice includes locking up trash in bear-proof bins, removing all food from vehicles and securing homes to prevent break ins.

Storyful contributed to this report.