Bucket-cam video: See unique point of view of 3,000-gallon water drop on Caldor Fire

A new video shows an aircraft dumping 3,000 gallons of water on the Caldor Fire near South Lake Tahoe from an unusual point of view: inside the water bucket itself.

The video was provided by the DVIDS, who said it was taken on September 10, 2021, in El Dorado County. It shows a 3,000-gallon firefighting bucket scooping up water and pouring it on the California wildfire.

As of the afternoon of Wednesday, the Caldor Fire had burned 219,267 acres (about 343 square miles) and was at 70% containment, fire officials reported.

Storyful contributed to this report.

