Video shows large-scale firefighting effort forced by Bridge Fire in Auburn

Video released Tuesday shows the massive firefighting effort taking place in Auburn, where the 411-acre Bridge Fire ignited.

The video by Cal Fire’s Nevada Yuba Placer Unit came as fire officials reported no change in acreage and an increased 25 percent containment for the California wildfire on September 7, 2021. Evacuation orders and warnings were lifted in parts of Placer County, California on Monday.

The fire broke out on September 5.

The Auburn State Recreation Area remained closed as a heat advisory was issued in the Sacramento Valley through Thursday due to high temperatures, Cal Fire said.

The video shows crews battling the blaze by plane, helicopter, bulldozer and hand.

