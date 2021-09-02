Lost homes, ruptured pipes: Jamestown residents take stock of Washington Fire damage

Tuolumne County residents assessing damage from the Washington fire on Tuesday shared the surreal scene of a fire-engulfed trailer rolling down a hill and the scary situation of power failure leaving a car stuck in its garage and the owner without wheels to flee.

As fire crews kept the upper hand on the Washington fire burning between Jamestown and Sonora, residents and service crews began working toward recovery.

By Wednesday morning, the fire had been held to 100 acres and was 85% contained, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire). Full containment was expected later in the day.

The county Sheriff’s Office reported Monday that human remains were found near Silver Pine Drive, a winding road amid the brush and trees that have burned since Thursday. The remains had not been identified, nor was it clear whether the individual was killed in the fire.

“We do not have information related to the decedent or cause of death and will not have the information until an autopsy is completed and a report is provided by the pathologist,” Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Deputy Niccoli Sandelin said Wednesday.

The wildfire destroyed 18 structures, according to Cal Fire, and at least 14 were homes.

Pacific Gas & Electric and broadband crews worked in the area to replace power lines, shred trees and restore internet service. Internet is expected to be restored within the next couple of days, a resident shared.

Water pipe damage leaves some dry

After sleeping in their car for a few days upon fleeing the flames, John Domingo, 53, and his wife finally were able to enter their home again Monday. He said he was at work while his wife was asleep when the fire broke out and she had just enough time to grab the dog, a few clothes and her son’s cremains before heading down the hill.

“The whole road was on fire on her way out,” Domingo said. “The neighbor’s trailer, the one down below, it was fully engulfed and rolled down the hill.”

Most residential water pipes in the area are above ground, Domingo said, so some neighbors were left dry because the fire damaged them. Domingo, a Sonora resident for over eight years, took it upon himself to buy plastic replacement pipe to help neighbors — some of whom have animals and children — get water again.

The damaged pipe spilled water into the street, leaving residents on the lower loop without water, Domingo said. He’s familiar with the water system in the area, though, and knew to use the shutoff valve. “I’m just helping out by fixing the one leak,” he said.

Diana Watson, 83, said she’s been living in Jamestown, near where the Washington fire broke out, since 1963 and never thought she’d one day need to evacuate.

“I looked out and I saw smoke, but I thought, ‘It’s not going to get me,’” she said.

But when sheriff’s deputies came knocking on her door, letting her know she was part of a mandatory evacuation, she grabbed nothing but her iPad, phone and glasses. She’s now able to laugh at the fact the power went out and her car was stuck inside the garage, leaving the widow with no mode of transportation. Deputies took her in their patrol car.

Community support pours in through GoFundMe

Thousands of people donated to victims of the fire through GoFundMe, allowing families to begin rebuilding. Amanda English said the fire ripped through her home on Golden Dove Lane, losing livestock and their three dogs.

“Right now we’re homeless living in someone’s living room,” said English.

Although she’s grateful for the outpouring of support from people that have helped raise over $20,000 through her GoFundMe page, it’s unknown when her family will be able to live in their own home again, she said. She added that those familiar with the area know that a new home will not be rebuilt for them.

The Sturzenacker family said there was no time to grab any personal belongings and her family only has the clothes on their backs. Although one of their dogs, Lucky, survived, their other dog, Charlie, is still missing.

Marney Mercado said on Facebook that her uncle and grandfather lost their homes in the fire. Her grandfather, Stewart Hatler, considered fighting the fire from his wheelchair as he watched his home and propane tank blow up in horror, she shared on his GoFundMe.

But a neighbor picked him up, put him in his car and they escaped the blazes together as the fire melted the vehicle, she said. English said Mercado’s uncle, Jerry Caswell, is her nearby neighbor.

“They lost everything also and they’re about to have a baby in two weeks. Please help,” she said. The family has only been able to raise a little over $2,000 through their page.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office warned people to not remove ash and debris, as it can be toxic. “The county is working with various state and federal partners to establish a process for the assessment and removal of household hazardous waste and asbestos, as well as structural ash and debris from the fire,” it stated on its Facebook page.