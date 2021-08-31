Live Updates: Caldor Fire burns close to South Lake Tahoe; heavy winds still in forecast

Flames from the Caldor Fire descended Monday night from Echo Summit down into the Lake Tahoe Basin a few miles south of South Lake Tahoe, which remains virtually deserted after law enforcement ordered all residents to evacuate that morning.

The fire jumped Highway 89 late Monday near Christmas Valley, hitting a cluster of homes and cabins between highways 50 and 89 just east of the summit and about two miles south of Meyers.

Earlier in the day, streams of vehicles exited east from South Lake Tahoe into Nevada, jamming up Highway 50 for a few hours before the gridlock cleared in the late afternoon.

Winds and critically dry conditions could continue to push the Caldor Fire deeper into the basin Tuesday, as thousands of firefighters work to protect structures and grapple for control on the blaze, which sparked south of Pollock Pines on Aug. 14 and has crept along Highway 50 for more than two weeks.

The fire is now threatening close to 34,000 structures and has already destroyed nearly 500 homes, as well as some cabins, according to Cal Fire and the U.S. Forest Service.

Evacuation warnings reach Nevada

More than 52,000 residents of El Dorado County are now evacuated, according to the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, with mandatory orders stretching from the Pollock Pines area to the California-Nevada state line — essentially, the entire eastern half of the county.

Mandatory evacuation orders were issued Monday morning for the entire city of South Lake Tahoe and all of the Lake Tahoe Basin within El Dorado County lines, as well as communities along the west shore including Emerald Bay, Meeks Bay and Tahoma.

Orders also extended into Amador and Alpine counties on the south side of the fire. Orders have not been issued in Placer County, north of El Dorado.

Evacuation warnings extended late Monday into Nevada for the first time, with several communities in Douglas County told to be on high alert, including Kingsbury and Lake Village. Those warnings did not include casinos in Stateline.

Evacuation centers have been established at the Truckee Veterans Hall, the Carson City Community Center and Carson High School in Carson City. A shelter at the Douglas County Community Center in Gardnerville, Nevada, was at capacity Monday evening.

Fire near 200,000 acres, burning in steep terrain

The Caldor Fire has reached 191,607 acres (299 square miles), Cal Fire and the Forest Service wrote in a Tuesday morning update. It is 16% contained.

The fire ignited in mid-August near the community of Grizzly Flats, south of Pollock Pines. The blaze largely destroyed the town, destroying hundreds of homes, an elementary school, a post office, a church and other structures. At least two civilians were also airlifted to hospitals from Grizzly Flats with serious injuries.

After an explosive start, which prompted mandatory evacuations for the areas of Pollock Pines, Sly Park and Kyburz, the Caldor Fire has crept steadily along Highway 50 for the past two weeks.

Fire officials say the fire is burning in steep terrain with critically dry conditions, and that embers from the fire are creating spot fires ahead of the main fire, sometimes a mile ahead.

The fire started to flare in activity Sunday, when an inversion layer created by the fire’s smoke cleared out, according to Thom Porter, director of Cal Fire.

“When air clears, it’s taking the lid off your pot of boiling water; all of a sudden there’s that plume of heat and steam that comes out,” Porter said during a briefing Monday. “Same thing happens on a fire. Also sucks in oxygen from all directions, puts fire and spot fires in all directions. That’s what happened yesterday.”

About 3,900 fire personnel are assigned to the Caldor Fire, according to Cal Fire.

Red flag warning extended due to windy weather

The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning due to critical wildfire weather conditions, originally set to last from Monday morning through Tuesday night. It was then shifted and extended to last from Monday afternoon through 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Forecasters warn that southwesterly gusts — pushing the Caldor Fire in the direction of the Lake Tahoe Basin — could reach about 30 mph near South Lake Tahoe.

Cal Fire in the Tuesday morning situation report said “erratic” winds increased spotting distances on the fire.

“Lower elevations of the fire saw strong down canyon winds that tested control lines,” officials wrote.

Barton hospital evacuated, services relocated

All patients were safely evacuated from Barton Memorial Hospital in South Lake Tahoe.

Barton began evacuating patients Sunday night, about 12 hours before law enforcement upgraded the evacuation from a warning to an order.

“All patients have been transferred to regional partner facilities and their families have been notified,” Barton Health said in an update to its website.

The hospital’s emergency department moved its services to the Lake Tahoe Surgery Center in Zephyr Cove, Nevada. Barton Urgent Care, in Stateline, Nevada, remains open.

Barton Memorial has 63 patient beds and a skilled nursing facility with 48 resident beds.

Stanislaus firefighter badly injured

A firefighter from West Stanislaus Fire deployed to assist with the Caldor Fire was severely burned over the weekend, and is expected to be hospitalized for at least a month.

Richard Gerety III of Patterson suffered the injury while assigned to the northeast side of the fire, near Tahoe, said his wife, Jennifer Gerety. He has burns on about 20% of his body.

“He’s in very good spirits but in a lot of pain,” Jennifer Gerety told The Modesto Bee in a phone interview Monday.

Another first responder, Officer Harminder Grewal of the Galt Police Department, was killed in a head-on vehicle collision on Highway 99 near Galt as he and a partner were driving to assist with Caldor Fire response.