Tuesday air quality forecast: Some dispersion in Sacramento, El Dorado still very unhealthy

Air quality across the Sacramento region Tuesday will largely improve the farther away you move from El Dorado County and the Caldor Fire, but particle levels in Sacramento County will remain elevated in the high-moderate zone despite a few breezes and winds helping to disperse smoke.

Here’s where current air quality readings stand and how they’re expected to move.

Sacramento County: High-Moderate

The city of Sacramento is starting off Tuesday with air quality readings in the good range, with downtown levels of around 40, according to AirNow. Arden Arcade and Elk Grove both look a little higher than that, already in the moderate zone. Folsom is showing moderate levels of around 60 as well.

Despite Delta breezes Monday and some winds expected Tuesday afternoon, smoke from the Caldor Fire is still being carried downslope into Sacramento County. So particle levels will remain high-moderate on both Tuesday and Wednesday, according to forecasts.

El Dorado County: Very Unhealthy air

With the Caldor Fire burning in El Dorado County, air quality levels have been elevated there for weeks. In Placerville, early morning readings show unhealthy levels around 160. Moving east, those numbers rise. South Lake Tahoe - which was evacuated yesterday - is showing hazardous levels above 400.

Winds are expected to continue moving smoke around El Dorado County, and forecasts suggest particle levels will stay at very unhealthy levels Tuesday and Wednesday.

Placer County: Unhealthy air quality

Moving up along Lake Tahoe to Placer County, Tahoe City this morning is posting air quality in the 50s, which is the moderate range. Roseville numbers look similar, but Auburn levels are currently elevated in the unhealthy for sensitive groups zone.

Particle levels are expected to reach highs in the unhealthy range in Placer Tuesday and Wednesday.

