Video shows scope of Caldor Fire near Tahoe, with time-lapse of growth over 10 days

More from the series California Wildfires The latest on the wildfires burning in California. Get updates on the Dixie Fire, Caldor Fire and others, including size, containment, evacuation orders and more. Expand All

A timelapse graphic using satellite data shows the spread of the Caldor Fire, south of Lake Tahoe, California, as it grew to more than 122,000 acres over 10 days up to August 25, 2021.

The Germany-based wildlife monitoring service OroraTech says it uses information from various satellite data providers to provide real-time updates on fire conditions around the world.

By the morning of August 26, 2021, the fire had grown to more than 136,600 acres and was just 12 percent contained, fire officials said.

The Caldor Fire’s explosive growth is expanding evacuations as that blaze marches toward Lake Tahoe, and the fire may be threatening some historic towns along Highway 50, the Sacramento Bee Reported.

More than 2,800 personnel were deployed to battle the fire, which had already destroyed 465 residences, 11 commercial properties, and was still threatening more than 17,000 other structures, officials said.

California Wildfires newsletter We've got you covered with updates on the latest emergencies, your air quality and when the power will get shut off again. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Meanwhile, aerial video shows the extent of the Caldor Fire burning El Dorado National Forest on August 25, 2021, as the blaze grew to over 126,180 acres with 11 percent by the end of that day.

The video was released by CAL FIRE Amador-El Dorado Unit showing a pilot indicating a target for an air tanker to drop retardant on along the fire’s edge. Fire retardant is used to slow the fire spread and assist with control lines.

Storyful contributed to this report.