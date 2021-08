Fires Watch as The Caldor Wildfire Sparks South of Lake Tahoe August 17, 2021 01:45 PM

The Caldor Fire, which started August 14 near Lake Tahoe, California, shrouded the sky on Tuesday morning, August 17, as it grew to 6,500 acres (about 10 square miles) with no containment after showing “extreme” activity overnight, officials said.