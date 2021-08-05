Air quality officials urge locals to stay indoors due to smoke from Dixie and River fires

More from the series California Wildfires The latest on the wildfires burning in California. Get updates on the Dixie Fire, River Fire, Tamarack Fire and others, including size, containment, evacuation orders and more. Expand All

Poor air quality levels are expected to persist and possibly reach hazardous levels in counties where the Dixie and River fires are burning, officials said Thursday.

The Northern Sierra Air Quality Management District and public health departments for Nevada, Plumas and Sierras counties said Thursday it was extending a joint air quality health advisory due to the prolonged and widespread smoke from wildfires. Air quality managers said a change in wind direction over the next two days will bring widespread smoke impacts throughout the three counties.

The Placer County Public Health Department and the Placer County Air Pollution Control District also issued an air quality advisory because of the potential for wildfire smoke impacts from the River Fire. Officials advised residents to be prepared for poor air quality through Sunday.

As of noon Thursday, the air quality index reading in Chester, located in Plumas County, was at 268, which is very unhealthy. Quincy had an AQI reading of 38.

Cities near the River Fire also dealt with air pollution. Grass Valley had an AQI reading of 51; Colfax was relatively clear with an AQI of 18.

Shifting winds are expected to also push the smoke south through the Central Valley and eventually into the Sacramento area, the National Weather Service said in a post. The AQI in Sacramento was 50 at noon Thursday but was expected to increase by Friday afternoon.

Exposures to elevated particulate matter 2.5 concentrations can lead to eye and throat irritation, headaches, nausea, shortness of breath, coughing and impaired lung function and chest pain. People with heart disease, respiratory conditions or chronic health issues are advised to stay indoors.

Officials recommend people minimize outdoor activities and run the air conditioner on the “recirculating” setting if that’s an option.