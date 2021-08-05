Winds push wildfire smoke southward across California. Here’s how to stay safe

A large plume from the River Fire fills the air with smoke as the fire burns from the Bear River Campground near Dog Bar Road, and towards Highway 174, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021 in Colfax, Calif. California’s largest wildfire grew Wednesday while thousands of firefighters prepared for a tougher fight as dangerous weather returns. (Elias Funez/The Union via AP) AP

Two massive wildfires are raging through Northern California and clouds of their smoke are moving across the state.

The Dixie Fire became the sixth largest wildfire in California history after it exploded by more than 20,000 acres Wednesday and now encompasses 322,502 acres, according to the U.S. Forest Service. It was only about 35% contained as of Thursday morning, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

The fire is starting to spread to towns in the Lake Almanor area, The Sacramento Bee previously reported. The fast-moving fire prompted new evacuation orders as it approached Chester.

The River Fire also sparked Wednesday, in the Sierra Nevada foothills, and is rapidly spreading near Peardale along State Highway 174. The fire has burned 2,400 acres and destroyed at least 50 structures, the Sacramento Bee reported. It’s 0% contained.

Smoke from both fires is moving toward the Sacramento Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

California Wildfires newsletter We've got you covered with updates on the latest emergencies, your air quality and when the power will get shut off again. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“A wind shift tonight will push smoke southward through the valley eventually into the Sacramento area by tomorrow afternoon,” the National Weather Service said Thursday on Twitter. “Please check the official air quality forecast from http://airnow.gov.”

Here is a look at the latest smoke forecast. A wind shift tonight will push smoke southward through the valley eventually into the Sacramento area by tomorrow afternoon. Please check the official air quality forecast from https://t.co/XYTBpMWUqP. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/VzYAGkv7Oo — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) August 5, 2021

The air quality index in Sacramento is currently good, but it could change as the smoke blows in. Breathing in smoky and unhealthy air can have serious health effects for many people.







You can check the current air quality on Air Now or Purple Air.

Tips for staying health in poor air quality

The American Lung Association offers these tips to help people stay healthy when air quality is poor:

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Check daily air pollution forecasts in your area. Avoid exercising outdoors when pollution levels are high. Always avoid exercising near high-traffic areas. Use less energy in your home. Encourage your child’s school to reduce exposure to school bus emissions. Walk, bike or carpool. Combine trips. Use alternatives to driving your car. Don’t burn wood or trash. Use hand-powered or electric lawn care equipment rather than gasoline-powered. Don’t allow anyone to smoke indoors and support measures to make all public places tobacco-free. Get involved. Start by checking out our Healthy Air Campaign which has more information about what you can do.