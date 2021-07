Fires See buildings burned to ground in Dixie Fire, plus firefighting train at work July 29, 2021 12:36 PM

The Dixie Fire, which has grown to over 220,000 acres by July 28, 2020, burned buildings to the ground, as this video shows. Plus, the video shows a great plume of smoke in Butte County, and a firefighting train on the rails to protect forest land.