Wildfire updates: Dixie Fire crews prepare for ‘unstable’ day; Tamarack containment rises

The Dixie Fire continued to throttle parts of Butte, Plumas and Tehama counties Tuesday despite mild weather, raising alarm bells for how the fire might act Wednesday as temperatures rise and humidity drops.

The Dixie Fire expanded by around 9,000 acres Tuesday, encompassing 217,581 acres (340 square miles) as of Wednesday morning. Over 5,300 firefighters are battling the blaze, which ignited July 14 above the Cresta Dam in Feather River Canyon, in the burn scar of the deadly 2018 Camp Creek fire.

The state fire agency reported containment at 23% as of Wednesday morning, unchanged from Tuesday.

The fire is California’s largest so far this season, and California’s 14th-largest of all time by acreage.

In the Dixie Fire Wednesday morning briefing, officials said crews were able to do “good work” Tuesday afternoon and evening as weather conditions remained cool and relatively humid. But Julia Ruthford, the incident meteorologist for the Dixie Fire, warned that Wednesday would be a “very different fire weather day.”

“We’ll be transitioning from this cool, moist weather to warm, dry and unstable (weather) pretty rapidly,” Ruthford said.

The change in the weather will create “more active flames,” fire behavior analyst John Cook said. Officials at the briefing warned crews that the fire will likely expand more Wednesday than it did Tuesday.

“Don’t let this thing lull you into a false sense of security,” Cal Fire Battalion Chief Merrick Fields told crews at the Wednesday morning briefing. “This fire is not going to be over and done with until it’s covered in a blanket of snow... There’s going to be resources committed to this long into the fire season, and it is not even August yet. So we’ve just got to keep our heads in the game.”

According to Cal Fire’s Wednesday morning incident report, the fire has destroyed 54 structures so far. The Associated Press reported that 36 of those structures were in the tiny Plumas County town of Indian Falls, population 53. The town was all but destroyed by the fire.

Over 10,720 structures were threatened by the fire as of Wednesday morning

Numerous mandatory evacuation orders remain in place, including for the communities of Meadow Valley, Bucks Lake, Prattville, Big Meadows and Lake Almanor West in Plumas County; Butte Meadows, Jonesville, Philbrook and High Lakes in Butte County; and the area of Colby Creek in Tehama County.

Detailed information on evacuation zones spanned seven pages of Cal Fire’s incident report. Many roads are closed, including stretches of Highway 36, 70 and 89.

Officially, the fire’s cause remains under investigation by Cal Fire. But Pacific Gas and Electric Co. in a July 18 filing to state regulators said its equipment may have started the fire.

Cal Fire is battling the Dixie Fire in unified command with Lassen National Forest.

Dixie Fire map Red circles on this live-updating map are actively burning areas, as detected by satellite. Orange circles have burned in the past 12 to 24 hours, and yellow circles have burned within the past 48 hours. Yellow areas represent the fire perimeter.

Source: National Interagency Fire Center

Tamarack Fire

Firefighters appear to have turned the tide on the Tamarack Fire, pushing containment up to 59% and keeping expansion minimal through Monday and Tuesday. The Tamarack Fire is burning in Alpine County and Douglas County, Nev.

Rain Monday helped crews push containment up beyond the 50% mark, and crews continued to secure fire lines through the day Tuesday, increasing containment by five more percentage points.

The Tamarack Fire has charred 68,393 acres as of Wednesday morning. The fire expanded by just 200 acres through the day Tuesday.

The Alpine County Sheriff’s Office lifted all mandatory evacuation orders Wednesday, and Douglas County did the same on Monday. Some areas of the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest remain closed.

An interactive map from the Alpine County Sheriff’s Office shows that at least 15 buildings were destroyed within the county. Estimates for Douglas County have not yet been released.

The wildfire ignited by lightning in early July in the Mokelumne Wilderness area and began to grow explosively in mid-July amid heavy winds. The U.S. Forest Service has since faced criticism for originally leaving the small fire to burn itself out.

Tamarack Fire map Red circles on this live-updating map are actively burning areas, as detected by satellite. Orange circles have burned in the past 12 to 24 hours, and yellow circles have burned within the past 48 hours. Yellow areas represent the fire perimeter.

Source: National Interagency Fire Center

Other California wildfires

▪ The Beckwourth Complex, which previously held the title of California’s largest wildfire so far this year, has remained stagnant for the last week.

The fire complex is now 98% contained and officials lifted all evacuation orders and warnings.

The larger of the two fires within the incident, the Sugar Fire, flared and destroyed several homes in the town of Doyle in mid-July. The fire ultimately burned over 105,000 acres.

Like the Tamarack Fire, lightning started the Beckwourth Complex in early July.

▪ The Lava Fire, which raged in Shasta-Trinity National Forest in late June and early July, has remained at around 78% containment for nearly two weeks. The fire is burning in the rugged terrain near Mount Shasta, making it difficult for firefighters to access the fire to mop up.

Despite the stagnant containment, the fire has expanded minimally over the past two weeks. The only minor expansion occurred in wilderness areas near Mount Shasta.

The fire flared at the beginning of the month, forcing evacuations for thousands of Siskiyou County residents. The fire also burned through thousands of acres of marijuana farms run by the local Hmong population.