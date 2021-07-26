What’s it look like to have a wildfire burn right over you? Fly Fire engulfs camera

An AlertWildfire camera on Indian Ridge took video of the Fly Fire as it rapidly spread toward its lens on July 24, 2021.

The camera survived and a photo taken two hours after the wildfire vigorously rolled over the equipment shows the scarred remains of the forest land.

“Judging from the photo ... taken from the same camera almost two hours later at 4:10 p.m., the camera survived but the lens needs a little cleaning,” wrote Wildfire Today, which posted during and after pictures on its website.

Last year, an AlertWildfire on Mount Vaca burned in August 2020 while capturing the LNU Lightning Complex fire racing up the mountain. That camera didn’t survive.

Nevada Seismo Lab, which operates the cameras, wrote about the Fly Fire footage in a YouTube caption: “Deja Vu: first camera burn over of the 2021 wildfire season atop Indian Ridge as the Fly Fire crests the ridge. So far the ALERTWildfire camera and radio equipment have survived, so far ...”

Cal Fire reported that the Dixie Fire has merged with the Fly Fire, which crossed Highways 70 and 89. California’s largest wildfire of 2021, the Dixie Fire continues to threaten thousands of homes in Butte, Plumas and Tehama counties.