Dramatic video shows Dixie Fire raging through scenic settings

Dramatic video takes you close to the Dixie Fire, now spreading in the northern Sierra Nevada near Lake Almanor, where vacationers typically are enjoying summer by swimming and boating.

The blaze burning in the Feather River Canyon in Butte and Plumas counties grew to 103,900 acres, or 162 square miles, from 85,000 acres Wednesday morning. Containment is at 17% according to Cal Fire’s Butte unit, a slight.

The video (see above) shot by Sacramento Bee photographer Xavier Mascareñas shows flames and smoke rolling through what is typically beautiful mountain scenery. The footage was taken near Highway 70 and Caribou Road in Plumas County.

Mandatory evacuations have been ordered in numerous areas of Plumas County, and within the communities of Jonesville and High Lakes in Butte County. Wednesday afternoon, the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office issued additional evacuation orders for Chester and the Lake Almanor peninsula.