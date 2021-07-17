Tamarack Fire now threatens Northern California town after two-week-old blaze exploded Friday

A fast-moving wildfire that erupted Friday, July 17, 2021 in Alpine County is burning on the outskirts of Markleeville, the county seat, and has prompted the evacuation of several hundred residents. U.S. Forest Service

A nearly two-week-old wildfire erupted in size and ferocity Friday evening in Alpine County zooming to the outskirts of Markleeville, the county seat, and has prompted the evacuation of several hundred residents.

The Tamarack Fire leaped to 6,600 acres from 500 acres overnight, according to preliminary reports from the U.S. Forest Service’s Humboldt-Toiyabe unit. A Saturday morning update is expected soon.

“Firefighters are on scene and actively engaged in suppression operations,” the Forest Service said in the latest incident update. Authorities said the fire was burning at a high rate of spread in timber and brush and that it is active on all sides.

Other reports are limited, but heat signatures from weather satellites and other federal resources indicated the fire has burned into the town of 250 residents from the south.

Reports have surfaced of some structure loss in Markleeville. The Alpine County Sheriff’s Office said on social media that three structures have been destroyed, but did not have information where the properties were.

Markleeville this morning #TamarackFire Alpine Co CA, there is some property loss on upper Pleasant Valley Rd. pic.twitter.com/WG5pBQDARz — craig philpott (@CphilpottCraig) July 17, 2021

The fire was sparked by lightning on July 4, but remained small and relatively inactive until Friday, when it exploded. Forest Service officials previously said they were monitoring the fire but would not be sending crews to put out the blaze.

“The tactical management decision is not to insert fire crews due to safety concerns, however, this is not an unresponsive approach,” the Forest Service said on July 10, when the fire was just a quarter-acre wide. “(The Tamarack Fire) is surrounded by granite rocks, a small lake and sparse fuels. Fire poses no threat to the public, infrastructure or resource values.”

The Alpine County Sheriff’s Office has issued mandatory evacuations for Markleeville, Marklee Village, East Fork Resort, Grover Hot Springs, Shay Creek and several other areas around 8:30 p.m. Highways 4, 88 and 89 are closed in the area of the fire.

“The Tamarack fire is moving fast and aggressively. ... This is a serious situation. Please get out when advised to,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a social-media post.

An evacuation center was set up at the Alpine Early Learning Center, 100 Foothill Road.

Towers of smoke from the blaze were seen Friday evening across Alpine County, California’s least-populous county with about 1,200 residents, as well as the south shore of Lake Tahoe.

Because of the fire, the annual Tour of the California Alps – Death Ride endurance race, in which 2,500 cyclists were to complete, has been canceled.