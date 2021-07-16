Fire with ‘moderate’ spread threatening structures in Amador County

A vegetation fire is burning at moderate speed after igniting midday Friday in Amador County, according to Cal Fire.

The fire is estimated at between 3 and 5 five acres and is burning on Meath Drive in Sutter Creek, Cal Fire’s Amador-El Dorado unit wrote in a social media post just after 1 p.m.

“Structures are threatened,” the post said, but authorities did not immediately say whether any homes were being evacuated.

No other details were immediately available.

Sutter Creek, population 2,500, is just north of Jackson along Highway 49. Meath Drive is in a sparse area about 3 miles northeast of Sutter Creek.

CAL FIRE is working a 3-5 acre fire on Meath Drive in the community of Sutter Creek, Amador County. Full air and ground resources are making progress of the fire burning at a moderate rate of spread in grass and brush. Structures are threatened. Please stay away from the area. pic.twitter.com/3KmXCFyXUm — CAL FIRE AEU (@CALFIREAEU) July 16, 2021