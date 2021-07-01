Where are wildfires burning in Northern California? Here are the three major ones

Firefighters look for hot spots while battling the Lava Fire on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, outside of Weed in Siskiyou County. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

Three major wildfires are burning Thursday in Northern California — the Lava Fire, the Tennant Fire and the Salt Fire

Together they have collectively burned more than 30,000 acres in Shasta and Siskiyou counties, prompting mandatory evacuations and road closures across the northern part of the state.

Here are updates on the three fires, as of 2 p.m.

Lava Fire

The Lava Fire, which began from a lightning strike on June 25, has burned 19,680 acres as of midday Thursday. The fire is burning 3.5 miles northeast of Weed and 4.5 miles southeast of Lake Shastina. The charred area spans over 30 square miles, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

Favorable weather conditions Thursday have allowed firefighters to hold lines to the north and west of the fire, protecting the nearby populated areas. Containment increased from 19% to 25% Thursday morning.

Mandatory evacuation orders are in place for much of the region, affecting thousands of residents in the Weed and Lake Shastina areas. Road closures are also in place along Highway 97 and Everitt Memorial Highway.

No deaths or injuries have been reported from the fire. A local Hmong man was shot to death by authorities Monday night at a road closure as tensions have grown between law enforcement officials and local Hmong cannabis farmers regarding the mandatory evacuations.

Over 1,000 firefighters are on the scene of the fire, with efforts being coordinated by the U.S. Forest Service.

Tennant Fire

The Tennant Fire is also burning in Siskiyou County, northeast of the Lava Fire. As of Thursday morning, the fire spans 9,439 acres and is 6% contained.

The fire began on Monday in Klamath National Forest due to unknown causes. It is currently burning near Highway 97 and Tennant Road, about three miles northwest of Bray.

Evacuation orders are in effect east of Highway 97 to East Ball Mountain Road and from Old State Highway to Bray.

The fire is being managed by the U.S. Forest Service, and more than 500 firefighters are on the scene.

Salt Fire

The Salt Fire, which began Wednesday afternoon, has burned 2,800 acres with 0% containment as of Thursday in Shasta County. The fire is burning east of Interstate 5 near the Salt Creek exit south of Lakehead.

Officials said the fire remained active overnight as fire personnel worked at keeping the fire east of I-5. Firefighters have also provided point structure protection for residences in the fire areas. Officials said firefighters were able to contain a few spot fires along the west side of I-5, and an incident management team has been ordered and is en route to the incident.

The cause of the wildfire is unknown, and no deaths or injuries have been reported. The U.S. Forest Service is managing the fire, and Cal Fire’s Shasta-Trinity Unit is assisting.

Mandatory evacuation orders are still in place for areas south of Lakehead near I-5, along with multiple warnings around the region.

Forecast update

Extreme drought, fires and above-average temperatures have also created four pyrocumulus plumes — a dense cloud that forms above a source of heat — across Northern California on Thursday.

The National Weather Service’s Sacramento office has said smoke from wildfires in Northern California is forecast to mostly remain north of the fires due to winds from the south Thursday.

The weather service also said the chance of thunderstorms will continue near the Sierra Nevada crest for the rest of the week into the weekend.

“Be weather aware if you have outdoor plans and remember that any lightning strikes have the potential to cause new fire starts,” the weather service said.

