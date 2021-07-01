See flames, smoke tower over house in battle to contain Salt Fire

A wildfire that broke out near a campground in Lakehead, California on Wednesday grew to 2,800 acres and was zero percent contained by Thursday, fire officials said.

The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office issued evacuation orders for the Lakehead area of Shasta County as the Salt Fire blazed in Shasta-Trinity National Forest, near the Antlers campground. The evacuation orders remained in place by Thursday morning, according to officials.

Video posted by Kristin VanDixon shows flames getting near a home as helicopter crews and other firefighters work to contain the fire.

Officials, at one point Thursday morning, closed both directions of Interstate 5 because of the wildfire threat.