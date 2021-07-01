Fires

Interstate 5 open in both directions after Salt Fire threat briefly closes highway near Redding

The Salt Fire, which nearly tripled in size overnight, is causing traffic headaches along California’s largest north-south artery.

Officials, at one point Thursday morning, closed both directions of Interstate 5 because of the wildfire threat.

As of 8:30 a.m., both directions of the highway, which crosses Lake Shasta have reopened.

The Salt Fire ignited in Shasta County on Wednesday, prompting mandatory evacuations in the Lakehead area, which remain in place, the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office said.

A U.S. Forest Service incident update said the fire has charred more than 2,800 acres, as crews struggle to build preliminary containment.

The U.S. Forest Service is managing the fire. The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, Cal Fire for short, is assisting.

