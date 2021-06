Fires See pot farms threatened by Lava Fire burning near the town of Weed June 30, 2021 05:18 AM

The Lava Fire, which erupted last week in Siskiyou County after a lighting strike, continues to burn June 29, 2021, in a rural area estimated to have 5,000 to 6,000 greenhouses growing pot. Officers shot a man trying to drive out of the fire zone.