Goose Fire contained after burning near homes in Amador County; cause under investigation

The Goose Fire, which ignited in Amador County on Sunday, was fully contained at 67 acres on Tuesday morning, according to Cal Fire officials.

The fire began around 3 p.m. Sunday and burned about 3 miles south of Ione, near Red Valley and Jackson Valley roads. The fire initially prompted evacuations of several homes below Lake Amador.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection’s Amador-El Dorado unit was able to contain the spread within three hours, and lifted evacuation orders and road closures by 6 p.m. Sunday. Of the six homes that were initially threatened, none were damaged.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.