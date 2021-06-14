Midtown Sacramento house fire reaches 3 alarms before being extinguished

A three-alarm response from the Sacramento Fire Department extinguished a residential fire that burned into two attics in midtown, near the 1300 block of 22nd Street, on Sunday, June 13, 2021.

A residential fire in midtown Sacramento reached a three-alarm response and damaged two homes’ attics before being knocked down Sunday night, fire officials said. No one was hurt.

The Sacramento Fire Department first reported the fire around 8:45 p.m. at two alarms in the 1300 block of 22nd Street, as a large fire at a three-story home with power lines down in the back.

Response reached three alarms before crews extinguished the fire, the Fire Department said in an update to social media shortly before 10:30 p.m.

The fire started on the exterior of the home and “extended into the attic of 2 separate structures,” authorities wrote.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.