Creek Fire update, Oct. 23: Full containment of the California wildfire expected next week

The Creek Fire saw no significant changes Friday morning, just a week before fire crews are expected to fully contain the fire — one the largest that sparked this year in the state.

The fire northeast of Shaver Lake has burned through 357,656 acres and was 61% contained Friday morning. Containment in a wildfire means fire crews have established perimeters that prevent the spread of the fire.

Much of the Creek Fire containment, characterized by a black border in the fire incident map, has been in the South Zone and the eastern and northwestern edges. The fire remains active high in the Sierra in the North Zone.

Since the beginning, fire crews have prioritized areas that have residential and commercial properties. However, 856 structures have been damaged or ruined.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the state’s emergency office are now assisting the county in recovery.

The Central Sierra Resiliency Fund (CSRF) is hosting a workshop to help residents affected by the Creek Fire better understand the assistance being offered by FEMA. The CSRF is also hosting a workshop to help residents understand the impact on soil from the wildfires as it relates to erosion stablization.

The FEMA workshop will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Museum of the Central Sierra Amphitheater in Shaver Lake, 42642 Tollhouse Road. The soil workshop will takes place at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the destroyed Cressman’s General Store, 36088 Tollhouse Road.

Attendees of the soil workshop are encouraged to bring closed-toe shoes as well as work clothes, gloves and masks.

SQF Complex Fire

The Sequoia Complex Fire also did not see growth overnight. It remained at 168,973 acres, and 75% contained.

A smoke inversion layer has kept the fire’s activity minimal in the mornings but active at night once the smoke clears, according to the National Forest Service.

The fire has closed the Sequoia National Park closed in the Mineral King area and some wilderness lands, including the Sequoia National Forest Western Divide, Mountain Home Demonstration State Forest, and Balch Park Campground.

The Hume Lake and Kern River Ranger Districts remain open, as does the Inyo National Forest.

The fire was sparked by lightning on Aug. 19, and full containment is expected Nov. 1.