Could the Huntington Beach oil spill impact Northern California? Here’s what experts say

An estimated 144,000 gallons of crude oil leaked into Huntington Beach over the last several days, washing up in Orange County and leaving a mark as one of the largest oil spills in recent California history.

The spill, which is suspected to have been caused by a struck pipeline on the ocean floor, according the Associated Press, appears to be moving south and has already affected nearby beaches on the coast, including Newport Beach and Laguna Beach.

Dead birds and fish have been found on the shore. So far, four oiled birds have been rescued, with one euthanized due to chronic injuries, according to Michael Ziccardi, director of the Oiled Wildlife Care Network. The Orange County Health Care Agency has also issued an advisory urging people to avoid swimming, surfing and gathering on the coastline.

With this happening more than 400 miles from Sacramento, could there be potential impacts to bodies of water, wildlife and residents in Northern California? Here’s what experts are saying:

Will the oil spill reach Northern California?

Ronald Tjeerdema, a distinguished professor of environmental toxicology at the University of California, Davis, said that it’s not uncommon for oil spills to spread a long distance, citing large-scale leaks like the Deepwater Horizon oil spill that stretched from the Gulf of Mexico to Texas, Mississippi and Florida. But for this particular spill and its size, he said it won’t reach as far as Northern California.

Tjeerdema, who has served on the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration panels to advise the response to the Deepwater Horizon spill, said that once oil hits the water, it begins to quickly break apart, dissolve and disperse into the air.

“It doesn’t remain a solid patch of oil for very long because the activity of the ocean breaks it up into smaller patches,” he said, referring to winds and waves.

He added, “The North Pacific Current that flows along the coast of California is actually a southernly current.”

This means the movement of seawater in the area of the spill will drift south, away from the San Francisco coastline.

The San Francisco Department of Public Health, which has an Environmental Health Branch that provides emergency support for oil spills, said in an email statement that they routinely monitor multiple locations on the Bay and ocean shoreline.

“We do not anticipate or foresee any adverse impacts to our population or ecosystem from the Orange County oil spill,” the statement said.

Will the oil leak impact fish and wildlife up north?

It’s unlikely.

“It would have the most impact closest to where the spill first occurred,” Tjeerdema said. “because that would be where the oil concentration in the environment in the water is going to be highest.”

He said that as you move further and further from the point of origin, the oil spill will be diluted and will be broken up into smaller concentrations. Therefore, fish and wildlife in Northern California will most likely not come into contact with the oil from Huntington Beach.

Andrew Whitehead, a professor of environmental toxicology at UC Davis who also studies the ecological effects of oil spills, echoed this observation.

He added that, overall, longterm effects and developmental and reproductive abnormalities in fish will take a while to appear and are harder to observe. However, he said that these impacts, for the most part, will be confined to creatures that were directly exposed to the oil in Southern California.

Can seafood absorb the toxins and swim north?

After an oil spill occurs in coastal waters, federal and state agencies will test seafood and monitor its safety for human consumption. This entails following protocols to screen the animals to see their levels of potentially cancer-causing chemicals.

Whitehead said that it’s a bit of a stretch to say that there would be noticeable impacts far north, however.

“Some species travel around more. And so more wide-ranging species, you might see effects at a further distance away from the spill,” he said. “but Northern California — we’re pretty far. And so the effects are going to be less and less the further you get away from the actual spill area.”

What do you want to know about life in California? Ask our Utility Team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email utilityteam@sacbee.com.

