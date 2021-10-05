California

Southern California storm brings lightning, welcome rain

The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES

Showers were tapering off Tuesday from a storm system that brought thunder, lightning, hail and welcome rain to parts of drought-stricken Southern California.

More than a quarter inch of rain fell in some areas, the National Weather Service said. Corona Del Mar in Orange County saw .47 inches (119 centimeters) and eastern Los Angeles County's Big Dalton Dam recorded .41 inches (1.04 centimeters).

Lightning lit up the skies Monday evening and caused a 35-minute delay of the Los Angeles Chargers game against the Las Vegas Raiders at LA's SoFi Stadium.

Hail was reported in inland areas.

All of California has been gripped by drought for months, much of it at the worst levels, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

