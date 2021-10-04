National Taco Day 2021: Here’s how you can grab free and cheap eats from these chains

You can celebrate National Taco Day at Taco Bell, El Pollo Loco and more. Taco Bell

No need to wait for Taco Tuesday this week. With National Taco Day here today, you can spice up your Monday with crunchy tacos and quesadillas galore.

National chains are offering deals, while supplies last, to celebrate the holiday. Here’s where you can snag some cheap eats for this year’s National Taco Day:

Taco Bell

You can get a free crunchy taco at Taco Bell by purchasing a $1 minimum order through the app or by joining tacobell.com/rewards.

Del Taco

Del Taco is giving away a free stuffed quesadilla taco with any purchase. You can also get two free The Del Tacos if you create a rewards account.

Rubio’s Coastal Grill

With any purchase, you can get a free a la carte taco. Just be sure to present this coupon. If you’re ordering via the mobile app or online, use the discount code, “TACO.”

El Pollo Loco

For today only, every Crunchy Taco order will come with a free Mexican coke. If you are, or sign up to be, a Loco Rewards Member, you can redeem a buy-one-get-one-free offer on the Crunchy Tacos too.

Long John Silvers

In the mood for some seafood? Say, lobster or breaded shrimp? Long John Silvers is offering free tacos with a purchase of a combo, meal or platter.

7/11

Rewards members of the convenience store chain can get 10 free mini tacos for $1, today only. Also, if you order the mini tacos for delivery using 7/11’s app called 7NOW, you’ll get a second order for free.

These special offers and deals may vary, so be sure to check beforehand and call your nearest location.

This story was originally published October 4, 2021 12:03 PM.