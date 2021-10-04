These California colleges open doors for Latino students. They have a new ally in Congress

LATINO VDA RG 5/17/03 FRESNO- Scenes from the 27th Annual Latino Commencement Celebration at California State University Fresno. Lt. Governor Cruz Bustamante received his BA at this graduation ceremony. Fresno State University Vida en el Valle File Photo

Some of the nation’s most diverse colleges are getting new attention from Congress as they seek to improve outcomes at so-called Hispanic-serving institutions, or universities with large populations of Latino students.

The talks are still early, but Sens. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., and Bob Menendez, D-N.J., want to use their offices to highlight these colleges and steer more resources to them through a new higher education caucus.

California, where Latinos are the state’s largest ethnic group, has 175 Hispanic-serving institutions, including 21 California State University campuses and five University of California campuses. Dozens of California private colleges and universities are also designated as Hispanic-serving institutions.

Padilla and Menendez established the caucus in mid-September with a goal to educate other lawmakers about the importance of investing in Hispanic-serving institutions. They want to provide more opportunities for Latinos and equip them with in-demand tools to advance in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) careers.

As the first Latino to represent California in the Senate and one of the few lawmakers to hold an engineering degree, Padilla stated in a news release that he understands how important it is for there to be diversity in the institutions that shape our country.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“To support a highly educated workforce, develop future leaders and build a more inclusive democracy and economy, we must ensure Latino students thrive,” Padilla said.

What is a Hispanic-serving institution?

HSIs are colleges and universities where at least 25% of undergraduates are Hispanic and no less than half of students are low-income, as defined by the Higher Education Act.

Talks to create the HSI designation began in the 1980s when Congress held a series of discussions regarding Latinos’ lack of access to higher education, low college graduation rates and limited financial support at the institutions where they were most concentrated, reports New America. After continuous advocacy, HSIs were recognized and received special funding in 1995.

Are there programs for Latino students?

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

In addition to meeting program requirements, schools must put federal grants toward programs that improve the education of Latinos and other underserved students. Grants can be used toward the development of an HSI, increasing STEM pathways and advancing post-baccalaureate opportunities, according to the U.S. Department of Education.

As an example, CSU Stanislaus recently received nearly $5 million to fund a STEM project that would engage Latino students in year-round programming to improve retention, persistence and graduation rates in those fields, according to the university. The project is set to commence in October and funding would carry the project through the end of September 2026.

Funding would provide students with a first-year STEM immersion program, articulation support for transfer students, internships, career development and faculty and peer mentoring.

Which colleges have the most Latinos?

Community colleges in California enroll the largest number of Latino students. At Imperial Valley College, 90% of students are Latino, according to CollegesSimply.

In terms of four-year colleges, CSU Los Angeles leads with the highest percentage of Latino students at 62.6%.

The database further shows that in the Central Valley, UC Merced’s Latino population is 48.5%. Last year, for the first time in history, Latinos were the largest demographic to be admitted into UC schools. They made up 36% of that year’s freshman class.

What help do the colleges want?

The Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities wants the new caucus to focus on securing adequate and equitable funding to transform HSIs, said Lena Rodriguez, the association’s senior vice president of policy and government relations.

She said it’s through this increase in funding that HSIs will be able to improve laboratories, classrooms and more so that students have state of the art equipment.

“These leaders will make significant contributions to not only our country but to the communities in which they live,” she said. .

What can Congress do?

Having voices that advocate for HSIs in Congress is key to the advancement of Latino students in the U.S. workforce, said Antonio Flores, president and CEO of the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities (HACU), in a press release. Congress can create policies that advance Latino success and advocate for additional funding to be put toward HSIs.

“We hope that through their leadership and the support of more Members of Congress, we can continue to heighten appreciation and federal support for HSIs, resulting in increased funding allocations and enactment of laws that benefit HSIs and the students they serve – the workforce of tomorrow,” he said in another statement.

Andrea Briseño is the equity reporter for The Bee's community-funded Economic Mobility Lab, which features a team of reporters covering economic development, education and equity. The Lab's support comes from Stanislaus State University, E.&J. Gallo Winery, Porges Family Foundation, the James B. McClatchy Foundation and more than 250 community members.



Your contribution helps support the Lab. Donate to the Economic Mobility Lab through the Stanislaus Community Foundation