California’s eviction freeze ended, but you can still get rent help. Check your county

Ronnie Kassis of Fresno, left, joins with other housing rights activists during the Stop All Evictions! protest Saturday Sept. 25, 2021, in front of Rep. Jim Costa’s office. jwalker@fresnobee.com

The statewide eviction moratorium ended Friday, but residents from several counties throughout California can still apply for rental assistance.

With the end of the moratorium, landlords who want to evict tenants for unpaid rent via a lawsuit must first apply for rental assistance. There may also be other eviction protections, depending on local laws and special circumstances.

For those who are unable to pay some or all of their rent or utility bills, the state has a COVID-19 rent relief program for income-eligible renters and landlords.

Certain counties also have local support for residents.

To find out whether you are eligible for your local program, the state program or both, you can visit this website and input your current address.

Here is a list of programs that are currently accepting applications:

Alameda County

Renters and landlords in Alameda County can apply for assistance online.

The city of Oakland and Fremont also have their own rent relief programs.

Butte County

Various non-profit groups and government organizations are offering rental assistance for residents in Butte County. This includes programs for veterans and support for low-income families. You see the full list of resources here and here.

Fresno County

Those in Fresno County can apply for local COVID-19 rent relief.

The city of Fresno also has an Emergency Rental Assistance Program to help qualifying renters who were unable to make rental payments dating back to April 2020. They also provide support for future monthly rent.

Kern County

Kern County residents can apply to the Rent and Utility Assistance Program.

Marin County

Marin County has an Emergency Rental Assistance Program. The application process closes this December.

Monterey County

Monterey County tenants and landlords can apply to the Monterey County Emergency Rental Assistance Program through United Way.

Sacramento County

Residents in Sacramento can apply for rental assistance via the Sacramento Emergency Rental Assistance Program.

San Bernadino County

San Bernadino County’s Rent Relief Partnership application period has closed, but the county is advising residents to apply via the California rental assistance program. The city also has a program as well.

San Diego

The county and city of San Diego have separate COVID-19 rent programs for residents.

Sonoma County





Sonoma County has a support program for eligible households.

Stanislaus County

Stanislaus County is directing new applications to the State rental help program.

Contra Costa, Los Angeles, Fontana — and more

With many of the local programs having expired, these counties are advising residents to apply for state support:

Contra Costa, Los Angeles, Fontana, San Francisco, San Luis Obispo, San Mateo, Santa Cruz, Tulare, Ventura and Yolo County.

Tribal members that live in rentals on or outside of a reservation can apply to the Emergency Rental Assistance Program. You can find more information about rental support for specific tribal groups, as well as other counties, at the National Low Income Housing Coalition website.

If your county isn’t listed, you can also check www.211ca.org/ for more information on rental assistance.