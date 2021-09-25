8 hurt in Los Angeles crash involving police, children

A crash involving a Los Angeles Police Department vehicle injured eight people, including two officers, authorities said.

The Fire Department said all injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening in the collision that happened around 8 p.m. Friday near East 107th Street and South Central Avenue in South LA.

In addition to the two officers, two children and four adults were hurt, firefighters said.

At the time of the crash, officers were responding to a call with their lights and sirens on, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Authorities didn’t immediately provide further details.