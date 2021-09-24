Looking for a job? Amazon is hiring in the greater Sacramento area; here’s how to apply

Amazon is looking to fill openings for 3,000 jobs in the Sacramento area by the end of this year.

In total, the e-commerce giant is bringing 14,000 jobs to Northern California, including 7,000 in Stockton and Tracy, and 4,000 in San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose.

Dennis Olvera, general manager of an Amazon fulfillment center in Sacramento, said that there are leadership, warehouse, support and delivery positions. Sacramentans that are hired will be working in one of the five facilities located in the city.

“We’re growing in the Sacramento area,” Olvera said, explaining that the new positions were added to meet customer demand.

Those interested in being a part of the Amazon team can apply at www.amazon.jobs/en/.

The average pay for the open posts starts at $17 per hour. Amazon also offers benefits to its employees, including health insurance, a 401(k) plan and skills training opportunities.

According to Amazon, they created and filled more than 150,000 full- and part-time jobs throughout California in 2020. Currently, throughout the state, they have 60 fulfillment centers, 50 delivery facilities, three tech offices, one Air Gateway and one Air Hub, where they handle aircraft cargo.