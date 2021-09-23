California

California man suspected in double killing arrested in Iowa

The Associated Press

WINDSOR HEIGHTS, Iowa

A southern California man suspected of fatally shooting two people in Long Beach has been arrested in a suburb of Des Moines, Iowa, federal officials said.

The U.S. Marshals Service said police arrested Joshua Wells, 29. of Long Beach, last week near a family member’s home in Windsor Heights, Iowa. Wells was wanted for the Sept. 4 shooting deaths of 44-year-old Maricela Honorato and 39-year-old Juan Guizar-Gutierrez.

Police in Long Beach have said officers who responded that evening to reports of a fight found the couple on the street and sidewalk suffering from gunshot wounds to their upper bodies. Guizar-Gutierrez was pronounced dead at the scene, while Honorato was taken to a hospital, where she died.

Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from some kind of altercation and said Wells did not know the victims.

Wells is being held on more than $6 million bail and is set to be extradited from Iowa to California in the coming days.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

California

Sununu to speak at California Republican Party convention

September 23, 2021 1:44 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service