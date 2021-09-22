Early-morning 3.4-magnitude quake wakes up Santa Cruz, USGS reports

U.S. Geological Survey

A 3.4-magnitude earthquake shook the California coast near Santa Cruz early Wednesday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey reports.

The 5-mile deep quake struck in Monterey Bay, 7 miles from Moss Landing, at 2:57 a.m. Pacific Time, according to the USGS.

Hundreds of people from as far away as Modesto and the San Francisco Bay Area reported feeling the tremor to the agency.

“The way i just felt my entire apartment shake…. like my bed was shaking girl was there an earthquake in santa cruz,” read one Twitter post.

“You know that moment in the middle of the night you wake up for a bit?” read another Twitter post. “And you’re changing position but all of a sudden you feel an earthquake. Then I remember oh yeah I live in California.”

“Damn, I felt every bit of that earthly vibration!!” another person posted on Twitter.

No damage or injuries were reported.

Magnitude measures the energy released at the source of the earthquake, the U.S. Geological Survey says. It replaces the old Richter scale.

Quakes between 2.5 and 5.4 magnitude are often felt but rarely cause much damage, according to Michigan Tech.

