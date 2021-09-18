California

Woman dies when car falls from California parking structure

The Associated Press

ORANGE, Calif.

A woman died after she drove her car through a wall on the fourth story of a Southern California parking structure and it fell to the ground, authorities said Friday.

The Orange County Register reports the car landed on the ground upside down and bystanders flipped it over.

The crash occurred at a usually busy intersection near a hospital and a children's hospital in the city of Orange, said Orange police Sgt. Phil McMullin.

No one else was injured in the crash, McMullin said, adding that the woman was the car's only occupant.

