Gunfire breaks out at Monday Night Football gathering at Merced pizzeria, several hurt

At least three people were hurt Monday evening after a fight broke out and gunshots were fired at a Mountain Mike’s Pizza in Merced.

Details are preliminary.

Sgt. Chris Russell said the incident was reported just after 7:30 p.m. at the restaurant in the 1300 block of West Olive Ave. A large crowd had gathered at the restaurant to watch on television the Las Vegas Raiders play the Baltimore Ravens.

An argument broke out which led to a fight, during which gunshots were fired inside building. At least three people were hurt in the fight, one of whom had possibly life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound.

Police said citizens intervened during the situation and detained a possible suspect. All of the participants in the fight were males between the ages of 20 and 30, Russell said.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Russell said although the restaurant was crowded because of the Monday Night Football game, he does not think the argument was over the game itself — although the investigation is still pending.

People in the area said they were shocked by the incident.

“It’s sad, real sad. It’s probably my favorite pizza place in town. It’s scary I have nieces and nephews and they like coming here..” said area resident Eddie Hernandez of Merced.

More details will be posted as they become available.