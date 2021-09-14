Take a look: All 75 new luxury homes at Hotel Del Coronado sell prior to completion

It might not take much to sell a seaside home in a famous, sun-drenched vacation spot.

Still, all 75 new luxury resort homes at the iconic Hotel Del Coronado in San Diego have sold out — and the residences aren’t even finished being built.

Residences at Shore House at the Del range in size from 833 square feet to 1,925 square feet and were priced from $1.3 million to $5.2 million. Public sales launched July 22, 2021 after a pre-sales period that saw 85% of the homes placed under contract.

Scheduled for completion in the third quarter of 2022, Shore House represents the final piece of the Hotel del Coronado’s $400 million Master Plan, a multi-year, multi-phase “re-imagination of the legendary hotel,” according to a news release.

Hotel Del Coronado is located right on the beach across the bay from downtown San Diego.

The resort is celebrating its 133-year anniversary this year. Hotel Del Coronado’s guests have included British royalty and U.S. presidents. The hotel served as the backdrop for “Some Like It Hot” with Marilyn Monroe, Tony Curtis and Jack Lemmon.

“The sales success of Shore House is truly phenomenal and a testament to the magical legacy of The Del, as well as families recognizing the rarity of this opportunity,” said Mike Collins, founding partner and CEO of IMI Worldwide Properties, the sales partner for Shore House, in a news release. “Shore House isn’t just The Del’s final new real estate offering. It’s also among the last coveted opportunities to own along the California coast.”

The homes sit at the southernmost point of The Del, between Glorietta Bay to the east and Coronado Beach to the west. They are one-, two- and three-bedroom, fully-furnished residences. Amenities include an ocean-view pool with cabanas, poolside bar, a casual indoor/outdoor lounge and complimentary valet and self-parking.

Inside, the homes have shiplap foyers, beamed ceilings, hand-scraped wood floors and “coastal color palettes” of blue, white and beige. The living rooms feature limestone-clad fireplaces, and full kitchens outfitted with high-end appliances. Each residence features a private balcony with a travertine gas fireplace.