Gilroy police officer shoots, kills man who opened fire

A Gilroy police officer shot and killed a man who shot at him outside a post office Wednesday morning, police said.

The officer answering a report of an intoxicated man went to the location at around 2:30 a.m., police said.

Within seconds, the man fired a gun at the officer, who fired back, police said.

The man died at a local trauma center. His name wasn't immediately released.

The officer wasn't hurt.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Girloy is 76 miles (123 kilometers) southeast of San Francisco.