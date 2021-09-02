Watch Firefly rocket explode during launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base

Firefly Aerospace’s first rocket launch ended in a fiery explosion over Central Coast skies on Thursday evening, as its Alpha vehicle erupted in a burst of flames and smoke before entering orbit.

Alpha launched just before 7 p.m. and made it up into the sky before an “anomaly” occurred during the first stage ascent, according to Firefly. That anomaly “resulted in the loss of the vehicle.”

As the unmanned rocket raced toward space, it suddenly exploded in a large puff of smoke and fire as seen in the skies from San Luis Obispo. A piece of the rocket appeared to curl back toward Earth, leaving a trail of smoke in its wake.

The company will now begin an anomaly investigation and determine what went wrong.

Firefly says the range and surrounding areas were cleared prior to entering countdown “to minimize risk to Firefly employees, base staff and the general public.”

“We are continuing to work with the Range, following all safety protocols,” the company tweeted soon after the launch.

The rocket was aiming for a low Earth orbit, to deploy multiple satellites for several entities.

The Firefly launch was one of the first rocket launches from the base to be conducted by a smaller company. Most launches out of Vandenberg in the modern era have involved either Space X or United Launch Alliance.

The Alpha rocket has stood on its pad at Vandenberg since earlier this year, awaiting today’s launch.