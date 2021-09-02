California bank robbery suspect ate his own feces during 2015 trial

Andrew Gilbertson, shown here during his 2015 bank robbery trial, was arrested on Sept. 1, 2021, on suspicion of attempting to rob another bank in Paso Robles. Gilbertson made headlines in 2015 when he ate his own feces during his trial. The Tribune

The Paso Robles man arrested after he allegedly (and unsuccessfully) tried to rob a bank had previously made headlines in San Luis Obispo County for eating his own feces during a bank robbery trial in 2015.

Andrew Gilbertson, 46, was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly entered the Chase Bank on Niblick Road, brandished what seemed to be a handgun, and demanded money from an employee. He left without any cash, and employees notified police of his attempt.

Police located Gilbertson in a nearby neighborhood later that evening and took him into custody on a charge of felony robbery.

Gilbertson isn’t unknown to local law enforcement.

In 2015, he was found guilty of robbing a San Luis Obispo Bank of America in July 2013.

During his trial, Gilbertson, also a convicted sex offender, reached into his pants, removed fecal matter and ate it — a move that according to Tribune coverage of the trial, prompted a court recess.

A forensic psychiatrist called as a prosecution witness during the trial said Gilberston had eaten his own feces before, and claimed that voices and the Virgin Mary made him rob the bank.

Gilbertson was found to be sane and guilty by a jury and was sentenced to seven years in prison. On the day of his sentencing, Gilbertson insisted he was mentally ill, according to a previous Tribune report.

As of Thursday evening, Gilberston was still in County Jail, with additional charges for violating his parole. His bail was set at $110,000.