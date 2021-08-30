Kristin Smart preliminary hearing will stretch into next week, judge says. Here’s why

A preliminary hearing for the men accused in the case of missing Cal Poly freshman Kristin Smart will stretch into next week, a San Luis Obispo Superior Court judge revealed Monday.

The extra time in the hearing for Paul and Ruben Flores is needed to complete witness testimony and for the prosecution and defense to argue over the defense’s requested testimony from “Your Own Backyard” creator Chris Lambert, whose podcast explores Smart’s disappearance.

Lambert has opposed handing over his personal records, notes and communications sought by the defense, but is not objecting to testifying.

Testimony resumed briefly Monday in Superior Court in the preliminary hearing for Paul Flores and his father, Ruben.

Paul Flores, now 44, is the last person known to have seen the 19-year-old freshman alive after walking her back from the party toward the Cal Poly campus residence halls on May 24, 1996.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Smart’s body has never been found but investigators said in court documents that her remains were buried at the Arroyo Grande home of 80-year-old Ruben Flores, and recently moved.

Paul Flores, a San Pedro resident, is charged with one count of murder, while his father is charged with felony accessory after the fact.

Monday marked the 14th day of proceedings as the evidentiary hearing begins its fifth week. It is tentatively scheduled to conclude by Sept. 10.

Nearly two dozen people — including Smart’s parents and former friends and classmates of Smart and Paul Flores, as well as current and retired San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office and Cal Poly campus detectives, Flores’ ex-girlfriend and a cadaver dog expert — have testified since the hearing began Aug. 2.

At the conclusion of the weeks-long hearing, Superior Court Judge Craig van Rooyen will rule whether prosecutors established probable cause — a lesser standard of proof than guilt beyond a reasonable doubt — to proceed the case toward trial.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Here’s what happened in court so far on Monday. This article will be updated throughout the day.

Preliminary hearing will stretch into next week

After proceedings began two hours late on Monday, van Rooyen explained the reason for the late start was new discovery given to the defense earlier in the morning regarding the day’s first witness, Gail LaRouque, who was one of four handlers of human remains detection dogs that alerted on Paul Flores’ dorm room in June 1996

Van Rooyen did not elaborate on what that new discovery was.

The judge also asked the parties about scheduling.

Van Rooyen was told that the prosecution’s case will stretch into next week as testimony continues and both parties argue over the subpoena for Lambert as well as the defense’s request for testimony from convicted murderer Scott Peterson, who was a Cal Poly student in 1996 and who the defense contends was never investigated as a suspect in Smart’s disappearance.

Defense attorney Robert Sanger did not say that a subpoena has been issued for Peterson, but told van Rooyen that Peterson was “ordered” to be made available for testimony via Zoom conference from San Quentin State Prison. Peterson is serving a life sentence there for the murder of his wife Laci and their unborn child.

Peterson is on call through Sept. 7, Sanger said.

Van Rooyen told Sanger that the defense must provide an offer of proof to the court that Peterson’s testimony is relevant to the preliminary hearing before the judge can determine whether Peterson’s testimony will be allowed.

The judge also urged Sanger to file a reply to Lambert’s opposition to his subpoena, to be heard before van Rooyen makes a ruling.

Lambert in court Monday agreed to remain on-call to testify through Sept. 7, when the parties are scheduled to debate the issue.

Prior to breaking for the lunch recess, van Rooyen heard from LaRouque about her boxer mix Toorey, which was one of four dogs trained in the detection of human remains to alert on Paul Flores’ Santa Lucia Hall dorm room in June 1996.

The dog was “brilliant” and “hard-working,” LaRouque said, and the two worked together for about 10 years on roughly 200 searches, about 80% of which were for human remains.

The pair took part in several high-profile searches, she said, including a search for survivors of the Oklahoma City terrorist bombing in 1995.

LaRouque’s testimony is expected to resume Monday afternoon with the defense cross-examining her about her various certifications and training.