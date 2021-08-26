California

Man who forced his way into home is killed by someone inside

The Associated Press

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.

A man who forced his way into a Southern California home on Thursday was shot and killed by someone inside, authorities said.

Police in Newport Beach responded around 4 a.m. to reports of a man possibly having a mental health crisis or under the influence of drugs, the Orange County Register reported.

The man “forcibly” entered the home and someone inside opened fire, police said in a news release.

The man was struck by gunfire and died at the scene, said Heather Rangel, a spokeswoman for the Newport Beach Police Department. He was not immediately identified.

The investigation is continuing.

