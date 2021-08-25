Evacuations ordered for 1,000-acre fire near New Melones Lake in Calaveras County

Evacuations have been ordered in Calaveras County as firefighters battle a fast-growing blaze near New Melones Lake.

The fire began around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and reached 1,000 acres in about two hours, the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office said. It is located in the Stanislaus River Canyon near the Parrots Ferry Bridge.

Evacuations are in place for all of Parrots Ferry Road between Parrots Ferry Road, near the county line with Tuolumne, and Highway 4, the sheriff’s office said. This includes Moaning Cavern and Camp Nine Road areas and areas east of Red Hill Road to Parrots Ferry Road.

Douglas Flat and Murphys were under evacuation warnings only as of 5:40 p.m.

Mark Twain Elementary School in Angels Camp is serving as an evacuation center.

We will have more on this story as it develops.