California changed its vaccine rules for indoor events. Here’s what you need to know

As hospitalization rates in some parts of the sate reach levels comparable to last winter’s peaks, the California Department of Public Health is rolling out strengthened entry requirements for large events.

Starting Sept. 20, anyone attending an indoor event with 1,000 or more people will need to present proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test no older than 72 hours to gain entry, according to CDPH guidelines issued August 18. That represents a lower threshold than prior regulations: previously, CDPH instituted such a requirement for indoor events of more than 5,000 people.

And what counts as verification has been strengthened, too. You can no longer self-attest to your vaccination status, according to CDPH, you need to bring documentation. These requirements will remain in place until Nov. 1. The new rules join a wave of similar changes rolled out in recent weeks, including vaccine or negative test verification for all school staff and state workers, vaccines for health care workers and universal masking for students.

The rules are going to effect indoor events in and around Sacramento. Here are what major event centers are saying about COVID protocols in light of the rule change.

Golden 1 Center

Not only does Golden 1 Center play host to the Sacramento Kings, but it’s got several major events lined up in the Sept. 20 to Nov. 1 window, including musical acts Kane Brown on Oct. 1, the Eagles on Oct. 12 and professional wrestling on Oct. 18.

According to the Kings website, Golden 1 Center will still accept self-attestations of vaccination or a negative COVID test until Sept. 20. The Kings and Golden 1 Center are working with Drip Hydration to offer ticket holders discounted rapid antigen tests, which provide results in around 20 minutes. You can schedule an appointment by texting 916-403-1120 or by walking in at their 1808 Q St. location.

Broadway Sacramento

Broadway Sacramento runs both Broadway On Tour productions at the SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center and Broadway at Music Circus. For all events – including the Hamilton performances that will run Sept. 15 to Oct. 10 – everyone will have to present vaccine or negative COVID-19 test proof beginning Aug. 25, according to Broadway Sacramento. To get in, arrive 45 minutes early and bring a photo ID along with your COVID documentation.

Everyone must wear masks except when actively eating or drinking, and Broadway Sacramento emphasizes that masks must be worn in between bites and sips such that masks aren’t taken off for an extended period of time. Lower quality face masks like gaiters, bandanas, face shields, or masks with exhalation valves won’t be accepted. These rules apply for all events, regardless of the number or age of attendees, according to Broadway Sacramento.

Ace of Spades

The Sacramento nightclub, which is owned by Live Nation, fits 1,000 and has several upcoming events that will likely be effected by the new order. Upcoming performances include the band Cold War Kids on Sept. 27 and country performer Ashley McBryde on Sept. 29.

“Vaccination and health check requirements ensure everyone can continue enjoying live music while also encouraging even more people to go get vaccinated, which is why Live Nation has made this the standard at our venues and festivals across the country,” Michael Rapino, President and CEO of Live Nation Entertainment, said in a statement included in the CDPH announcement of the new guidelines. “We fully support California’s efforts and will stay in lockstep to keep bringing live music back to the Golden State.”

Other event centers likely impacted by the new order include the Mondavi Center, at UC Davis, and Cal Expo.