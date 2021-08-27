California recall candidate Larry Elder says ‘systemic racism is a lie.’ Here’s why

The leading Republican recall candidate says he’s not African American. He’s an American who is Black.

He thinks systemic racism is a lie, and that rising crime is the result of the Black Lives Matter movement.

He thinks welfare is more harmful to Black families than slavery and that the poor performance of Black children in school would be remedied by school choice.

Among the 46 candidates vying to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom in the recall election, he is the leading contender.

Larry Elder’s views on race in some ways align with his libertarian ideals, but have raised alarms among Californians who warn he is the “Black face of white supremacy,” as one Los Angeles Times columnist did recently.

“They are scared to death,” Elder told Fox News’ Sean Hannity in response.

As a Republican, Elder is, statistically speaking, an outlier among African Americans. For decades, Black voters have solidly supported the Democratic Party. The latest data from the Pew Research Center found 83% of Black voters identified with Democrats.

But Black voters are not a political monolith. In 2019, 43% of Black Democrats called themselves moderate, 29% called themselves liberal, and 25% called themselves conservative. according to the Pew Research Center.

Elder, a conservative talk radio host, has a long history of voting Republican, he says, and is among a vocal group of Black conservatives who argue Black Americans have been misled to believe in racism and oppression.

Black Democratic leaders in California say he doesn’t represent them, and would hurt the African American community by stalling progress on reproductive rights and criminal justice.

“We know not all skinfolk are kinfolk. Larry Elder is a perfect example of that,” said Malia Cohen, a member of the California State Board of Equalization, during a gathering with Black officials to oppose the recall.

“He may look like us, he may talk like us, but he is not one of us. He is not down for us.”

‘Uncle Tom’

In 2020, Elder produced and starred in a documentary film exploring the identity of Black conservatives in America.

The film also features Candace Owens, the conservative firebrand who became well known for supporting former President Donald Trump as a Black woman. Owens’ foundation, Blexit, is listed as a major funder of Elder’s media business. In the film, Owens praises Elder as a mentor.

The documentary is called “Uncle Tom,” a reference to the title character in Harriet Beecher Stowe’s 1852 novel who came to be seen as subservient to white slave owners.

Today, it’s used as a derogatory term.

“An Uncle Tom is somebody who has sold out by embracing the white man, by becoming a Republican, by rejecting the idea that you’re a victim, by supporting things like hard work accountability and low taxes, by refusing to think of yourself as a Black person first, as opposed to as an American who is Black,” Elder says in the movie.

The documentary argues that Black Americans have been brainwashed by leftists and the media into believing they are oppressed and discriminated against.

Elder recalls an incident from his childhood where he was called the n-word by a peer at a Boy Scouts camp

“I literally had to restrain the other kids from killing this guy. I mean they were just gonna kill him. They were more angry about it than I was,” he says in the film. “So I never really felt that those who are bigoted racists were in the majority.”

Elder says it’s not racism that has created barriers for Black Americans, but government programs. He calls the War on Poverty and expansion of welfare in the mid-20th century a “neutron bomb” that led to a majority of Black children being born out of wedlock.

“The welfare state has done more to destroy and destabilize the Black family than even slavery did,” he says in the film.

The documentary goes on to make the argument that Democrats have relied on Black voters to remain in power, but now have a new “victim class” they are exploiting: undocumented immigrants.

“(Democrats) are importing a whole new victim class to do exactly to the illegals what they did to Black America in the 60s: get them addicted to government, give them handouts, and turn them into a permanent class of victim voters,” Owens says in the film.

At a speaking event in Fresno last week, Elder said he doesn’t believe racism is to blame for certain problems in the Black community.

“Get out your magic wand, wave it over America, remove every smidgen of racism from the hearts of white people. Now every body white thinks like Mother Teresa,” he said. “Do we still have the phenomenon where 70% of black children enter the world without a father married to the mother?”

Police shootings

Elder was a vocal critic of the Black Lives Matter movement as it protested the deaths of Black people at the hands of police last year.

He told The Sacramento Bee editorial board that “this business about the police engaging in systemic racism is false. It’s a lie.”

Crime is rising in California, and Elder says it’s because of a phenomenon he calls the “George Floyd effect,” referencing the Black man who was murdered by a white police officer in Minneapolis last year, which set off a summer of protests and racial reckoning.

After the events of last year, Elder says police officers are afraid of being accused of racism, so they have lightened up on crime.

“The police, because of this false accusation, are engaging in what’s called passive policing as opposed to proactive policing, they’re pulling back,” Elder told The Bee’s editorial board.

At his event in Fresno last week, Elder suggested that several high-profile deaths of Black men by police could have been avoided if they had simply “complied.”

“Whether it’s Freddie Gray in Baltimore, Michael Brown in Ferguson, Eric Gardner in New York, Tamir Rice in Cleveland, virtually every one of these would have been avoided if the civilian/suspect had complied,” he said.

Black adults are about five times as likely as whites to say they’ve been unfairly stopped by police because of their race or ethnicity (44% versus 9%), according to a 2019 Pew Research Center survey. Black men are especially likely to say this: 59% say they’ve been unfairly stopped, versus 31% of black women.

Elder in Fresno argued that because Black Americans have achieved political power, one cannot accuse political systems of racism.

“How are you going to complain about the man when you are the man?” he told the crowd. “Who would have thought that two years after the election and reelection of the first Black president, we’d be talking about reparations and systemic racism?”

The same Pew survey found nearly two-thirds of black adults (65%) say they’ve been in situations where people acted as if they were suspicious of them because of their race or ethnicity, while only a quarter of white adults say that’s happened to them.

At the end of his Fresno remarks, Elder joked about a recent misunderstanding at a gas station near Santa Barbara.

“So we’re getting ready to get on the 101. Decided to pull up to the gas station, fill up before we get on the road,” he said.

“I get out of my car I hear a deep male voice go, ‘Hey, want a banana?’”

Elder said he paused, considered his options, and turned toward the voice.

“I look up, and it’s a white guy standing next to this SUV, and the trunk is open, and there’s a big basket of bananas,” he said to uproarious laughter from the largely white crowd.

The man wasn’t talking to Elder. He was talking to a white homeless man digging through a nearby trash can.

“I said ‘hey! I thought you were talking to me! I was about to accuse you of systemic racism!’” he said as the crowd laughed and applauded. “I said, ‘I’m still going to accuse you of systemic racism. How come the only guy you offered a banana to was that white guy over there?’”

Part of Newsom’s recall strategy has been to reach out directly to specific demographics, including the Latino community, Asian Americans, and African Americans.

At a virtual gathering of Black leaders on Tuesday, California Democratic officials, including Reps. Barbara Lee and Karen Bass, made it clear that Elder does not represent them or their constituents.

“We can’t get confused by Larry Elder,” Bass told viewers. “I don’t care what Larry Elder looks like...We know Larry Elder very well in Los Angeles, and he has built his career on attacking Black leaders.”

Lee and others said the recall could have dire consequences for African Americans.

Tony Thurmond, the state’s superintendent of public instruction, said a vote for Elder is “essentially a vote for Donald Trump.”

“(Newsom) has always put the needs of our community, and in particular, the needs of African Americans, forward, and Larry Elder has spent his entire career trying to erase it,” Thurmond said. “Don’t let a hate monger get elected and reverse everything our governor has built.”