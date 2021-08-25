Kristin Smart hearing: Judge denies defense push to disqualify DA over purple clothing

The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office will not be disqualified from prosecuting the murder case of Cal Poly student Kristin Smart, a judge decided Wednesday, after the defense moved to have the agency taken off the case for wearing purple clothing during a preliminary hearing.

Defense attorney Robert Sanger, whose client, Paul Flores, has been charged with killing Smart in 1996, previously argued that the decision by multiple people from the District Attorney’s Office to wear purple items of clothing during the hearing was “absolutely inappropriate.”

Purple was Smart’s favorite color.

On Wednesday morning, San Luis Obispo Superior Court Judge Craig van Rooyen said the District Attorney’s Office would remain on the case unless the facts showed a conflict would impact Flores’ ability to have a fair trial.

Testimony resumed Wednesday morning in San Luis Obispo Superior Court in the preliminary hearing for Paul Flores and his father, Ruben Flores.

Paul Flores, now 44, is the last person known to have seen the 19-year-old freshman alive after walking her back from the party toward the Cal Poly campus residence halls on May 24, 1996.

Smart’s body has never been found but investigators said in court documents that her remains were buried at the Arroyo Grande home of 80-year-old Ruben Flores, and recently moved.

Paul Flores, a San Pedro resident, is charged with one count of murder, while his father is charged with felony accessory after the fact. Both defendants have entered pleas of not guilty.

Wednesday marks the 13th day of testimony as the evidentiary hearing has entered its fourth week. It is expected to last through at least Sept. 3.

More than a dozen people — including Smart’s parents and former friends and classmates of Smart and Paul Flores, as well as current and retired San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office and Cal Poly campus detectives, Flores’ ex-girlfriend and a cadaver dog expert — have testified since the hearing began Aug. 2.

On Monday, testimony revealed that investigators planted an informant in Santa Barbara County Jail in order to seek a confession from Paul Flores.

That confidential informant remained in touch with Paul Flores after their release from custody, and the two went on fishing trips and even traveled to Las Vegas together, a defense attorney said during cross-examination for a retired San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office detective.

At the conclusion of the hearing, van Rooyen will rule whether prosecutors established probable cause — a lesser standard of proof than guilt beyond a reasonable doubt — to proceed the case toward trial.

Here’s what happened so far in court on Wednesday.

Defense attorney Robert Sanger questions a witness at a preliminary hearing for Paul and Ruben Flores in San Luis Obispo Superior Court on Monday, August 23, 2021.

Judge denies defense motion to disqualify DA’s Office from case

The defense motion came after Deputy District Attorney Christopher Peuvrelle and others were spotted wearing purple ties and other articles of clothing in Superior Court during a preliminary hearing for Paul and Ruben Flores in what Sanger called a show of support for Smart’s family.

On Wednesday, Sanger said the prosecutor, a District Attorney’s Office investigator and a District Attorney’s Office witness coordinator each have worn purple during the preliminary hearing.

Sanger said that decision “trivializes what’s going on” and is a “serious problem” for an eventual fair trial

“You can’t adopt the team colors as a prosecutor when that team is (attempting) to convict Paul Flores,” Sanger argued.

Sanger also alleged that District Attorney Dan Dow and Assistant District Attorney Eric Dobroth have been popping in to the hearing, and that “the entire DA’s Office from the top down … has been involved in this process.”

Peuvrelle noted that at least one of the office’s representatives who was wearing a purple tie — cold case Det. Clint Cole — already testified that he chose to wear a purple tie during the hearing after learning from a Facebook group that purple was Smart’s favorite color.

That decision was not made after speaking with Smart’s family, Peuvrelle argued.

A representative from the California Attorney General’s Office, which would have had to take the case if the motion was granted, also argued that it was the defense’s burden to show how the conduct specifically biases proceedings against Paul and Ruben Flores.

“We’re not even in front of a jury,” representative Seth McCutcheon said Wednesday.

In his ruling, van Rooyen said the court couldn’t grant the motion unless the facts showed a conflict so grave that it was unlikely defendants would receive a fair trial.

The judge said he understood the defense’s argument, but “it is an adversarial process.”

The court is now expected to take up a defense motion to access a law enforcement officer’s personnel records, if there’s reason to believe there’s been misconduct or bad faith dealings during an investigation.