California

California recall candidates gather Wednesday for debate before television audience

California voters will get to see several gubernatorial recall candidates take the stage Wednesday in a televised debate hosted by Sacramento’s KCRA 3 and the San Francisco Chronicle.

The debate, as reported by KCRA, will feature Republican candidates John Cox (a businessman who unsuccessfully ran against Gov. Gavin Newsom in the 2018 election), Kevin Faulconer (the former mayor of San Diego), and Kevin Kiley (a California state assemblyman). It will also be the first debate to feature Democrat and YouTube star Kevin Paffrath.

KCRA reports that Newsom was invited to the debate but declined to attend. Republican frontrunner Larry Elder and reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner also declined.

The debate comes as Californians across the state have received their ballots in the mail for an election that will decide whether Newsom will be recalled, and if so, who will take his place. There are 46 candidates on the ballot, though one candidate, Doug Ose, has since dropped out and endorsed Kiley.

The debate will be hosted by KCRA anchor Gulstan Dart, and moderated by Alexei Koseff of the San Francisco Chronicle and KCRA anchor Deirdre Fitzpatrick.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The debate will air live from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday on the following stations: KCRA 3 in Sacramento, KSBW in Monterey/Salinas, KERO-TV in Bakersfield, KFMB-TV in San Diego, KHTK-FM in Sacramento, KNTV-TV in the Bay Area, and KSBY-TV on the Central Coast.

It also will be livestreamed on KCRA.com, KSBW.com and SFChronicle.com.

The debate will also air Thursday at 11 a.m. on Palm Springs’ KMIR-TV.

Related stories from Fresno Bee
Profile Image of Andrew Sheeler
Andrew Sheeler
Andrew Sheeler covers California’s unique political climate for the Sacramento Bee. He has covered crime and politics from Interior Alaska to North Dakota’s oil patch to the rugged coast of southern Oregon. He attended the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

News

Small plane lands on Interstate 5 north of San Diego

August 25, 2021 3:35 AM

Entertainment

Liquor distribution exec to plead guilty in college scam

August 25, 2021 3:35 AM

Business

1 dead as dump truck plows into Anaheim apartment building

August 25, 2021 3:35 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service